Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.08.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $212.99. 3,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day moving average is $174.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $229.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

