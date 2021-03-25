salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,249,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,177 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.24. 316,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,575,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.56. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.