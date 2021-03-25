Sally Beauty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,236 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,878% compared to the typical volume of 821 put options.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,292,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

SBH stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

