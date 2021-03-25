San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) traded up 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $25.50. 1,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94.

San Miguel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, manufacturing, and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

