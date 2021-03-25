Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $30.14. 8,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 778,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

