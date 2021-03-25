Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Sanderson Farms worth $41,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $154.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.74 and a 52 week high of $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 122.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.49.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

