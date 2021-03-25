Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Increases Dividend to $1.91 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.9061 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21.
Sanofi has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.
NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 1,833,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.
