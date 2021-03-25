Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Increases Dividend to $1.91 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 1.9061 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21.

Sanofi has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $49.18. 1,833,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

