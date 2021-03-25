Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.39

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.39 and traded as high as C$38.14. Saputo shares last traded at C$37.39, with a volume of 324,851 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

