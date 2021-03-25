Scala Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $3,851.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.72 or 0.00452626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00058342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.05 or 0.00753467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00049581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00075938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,678,664,149 coins and its circulating supply is 9,878,664,149 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

