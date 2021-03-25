Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,024 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.85% of WNS worth $66,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in WNS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WNS by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in WNS by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WNS by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. WNS has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

