Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 227.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.36% of Trimble worth $59,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.