Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 133,965 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,965 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Vulcan Materials worth $64,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.56. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

