Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 36,449 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $69,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 635,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $258.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $116.00 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.29 and a 200-day moving average of $291.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

