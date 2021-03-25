Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 40,887 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,887 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Ameriprise Financial worth $60,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average of $190.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $236.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

