Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376,129 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.61% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $70,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELS opened at $64.03 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

