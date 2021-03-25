Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.00-6.25 EPS.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 378,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

