Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.25 EPS.

NYSE SAIC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 378,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

