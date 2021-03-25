Scott Vollet Sells 96,992 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60.

Scott Vollet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,188. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

