SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.06. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 645,157 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

