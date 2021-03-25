SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.06. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 645,157 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.