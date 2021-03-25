Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.46 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Secret has a total market cap of $172.46 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00004721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.79 or 0.00364047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.42 or 0.05633590 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 179,838,884 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

