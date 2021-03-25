Seigniorage Shares Price Up 8.6% This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $2.07 million worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00450634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00057921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00170790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00760196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00075366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

