Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 51,908 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,908 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,036.01. 45,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,074. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,073.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,779.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

