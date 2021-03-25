SENSO (SENSO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $534,252.00

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, SENSO has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. SENSO has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and $534,252.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SENSO token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000105 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO (SENSO) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SENSO

