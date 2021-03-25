Sentivate Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $50.17 million and approximately $522,018.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 30% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00050399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.43 or 0.00631595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00023816 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,333,673 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

