SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $293,611.11 and $53.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,298.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.62 or 0.03093039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.00334761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.77 or 0.00923099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.54 or 0.00415948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00365147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00236158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00021241 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

