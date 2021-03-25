Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.77. 15,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,536,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

