Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $55.71. 217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $804.63 million, a P/E ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

