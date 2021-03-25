Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,106.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 704.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,265.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.