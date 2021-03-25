Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Up 9.6%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.62. 18,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,066,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGFY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

