Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,691,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

