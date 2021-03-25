Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0003 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $255,131.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.