South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Shares Up 1.3%

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) shares shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Mountain Merger stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

