South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of South State worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of South State during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of South State stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Truist raised their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

