Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.82. 2,317,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,815. Southern Copper has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 922,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,129,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

