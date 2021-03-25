Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.08% of Southern First Bancshares worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

