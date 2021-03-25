SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $132.93 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.46 or 0.00645260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023922 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,408,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,938,498,025 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

