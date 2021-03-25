Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,398.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,398 ($44.40) and last traded at GBX 3,334 ($43.56), with a volume of 8473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,318 ($43.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,687.50 ($35.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,129.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,825.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is -4.46%.

In other news, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,489 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,274.

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

