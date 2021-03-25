Spiking Price Down 91.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 91.1% against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $440,410.76 and $618.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.94 or 0.00641918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00024124 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

