Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 664,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 88,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 29.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107,198 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

