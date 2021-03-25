Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total transaction of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $270,723,080. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Shares of Square stock traded down $7.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.54. 444,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,723,120. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.91, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.69. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.