Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Trading 50.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $910,046.91 and $56,496.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00451382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00057595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00179358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00760021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00075062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Profile

Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 583,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,677 tokens. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

