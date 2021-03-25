Stacey Giamalis Sells 8,000 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09.

PD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.