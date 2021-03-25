Starbase Price Up 36.2% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 132.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $8,806.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00642790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023946 BTC.

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

