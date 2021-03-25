Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Status has a market cap of $403.39 million and $106.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.