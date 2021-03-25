Stealth Price Down 16% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $10,617.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001281 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015453 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

