Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $6.61 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.61 or 0.00012606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,407.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00922175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00365381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00058525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001140 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001482 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,472,764 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.