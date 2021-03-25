Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Hits $43.62 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Steem has a total market cap of $264.87 million and approximately $43.62 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 44.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,893.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00917680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.24 or 0.00372386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062680 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 388,888,951 coins and its circulating supply is 371,914,857 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

