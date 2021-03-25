Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.99

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.99 and traded as high as C$49.22. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$49.07, with a volume of 220,196 shares traded.

SJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Laurentian upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.80.

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$47.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

