Stephens Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.31.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $10.97 on Thursday, hitting $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northcoast Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.7% during the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 439,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

