Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,481,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $161.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $169.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.